Knicks Should Pursue Bulls' Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are in an ideal position to take the next step. Last season, they reached the playoffs for the second time in three years and then won a postseason series. So far in the 2023-24 season, they're 12-8 and sitting in sixth in the Eastern Conference.

But if the Knicks are going to get back to the playoffs again (and then make a deeper run once they get there), they may need to make a big move or two between now and the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline. And they may do just that.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, New York is "monitoring" the trade marketplace and wants to see "if there's a star player that's available." At that point, perhaps the team would try to swing a trade.

While the league's landscape could change over the next two months, some players have already been featured in trade rumors heading into the winter. That includes two of the top players on the Chicago Bulls' roster: guards Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Either LaVine or DeRozan (or both) could be good fits with the Knicks, who could use some additional star wing players to play alongside point guard Jalen Brunson. It could make sense for New York to try to work out a deal with Chicago, although one doesn't seem to yet be on the horizon.

SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks have not "engaged in any advanced talks with Chicago on any of their players." That includes even LaVine and DeRozan, who the Bulls have seemingly been open to possibly moving.

DeRozan (21.9 points per game) and LaVine (21) lead Chicago in scoring this season, and each has a strong reputation for having success. DeRozan is 34, while LaVine is 28, so it may take less to acquire the former in a trade than the latter.

If New York feels it has a legitimate chance at a deep playoff run this season, then DeRozan would be a great addition. He's set to hit free agency next summer, so the Knicks could add him to their rotation to try to increase their postseason odds.

LaVine is signed through the end of the 2025-26 season, and he has a $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign. The cost to land him in a trade could be high, but he would likely be a top player for New York for multiple seasons.

The Knicks have a strong core, and they appear to be on the rise. They could finally be poised for a run through multiple rounds of the playoffs.