NBA Rumors: Lauri Markkanen Trade from Jazz Deemed 'Wishful Thinking' by NBA Execs

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Multiple NBA executives said the idea of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen being traded is "wishful thinking," according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Executives believe Markkanen will stay with the Jazz because "he wants to stay in Utah, the price tag for him is too high with his looming free agency, and he can renegotiate and extend his contract after the season," Scotto wrote.

Although Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported last week that the 26-year-old forward "is no longer untouchable in trade conversations," Markkanen told The Athletic's Sam Amick he wanted to stay with the team.

"I just want to emphasize that I really believe in what we're building here with the Jazz," Markkanen told Amick.

Markkanen is a candidate to renegotiate and extend his contract after the 2023-24 season. He is currently set to become a free agent in 2025.

Markkanen is currently set to make just over $18 million for the 2024-25 season, with only $6 million of that total guaranteed.

When Amick referred to this contract as "team-friendly" and Markkanen as "underpaid," Markkanen agreed.

During potential renegotiations with the Jazz, Markkanen could add $25 million to that total, in addition to $200 million over the next four seasons, according to Scotto and Yossi Gozlan.

Markkanen is in his second season with the Jazz, where he earned his first career All-Star nomination last season after averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game.

So far this season Markkanen has put himself on track for another All-Star bid by averaging 23.3 points and 8.6 rebounds through 19 starts.

The Jazz have not mirrored Markkanen's success, however. The team's 11-18 record has Utah sitting 12th in the Western Conference and facing the looming specter of their second losing campaign in as many seasons.

That kind of record for a team with a young talent like Markkanen is bound to spark trade rumors, but Scotto said NBA executives appear to have "more of a consensus" regarding the forward's likelihood of sticking around with the Jazz after holding discussions at the 2023 G League Winter Showcase.