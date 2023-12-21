Deion Sanders on Warren Sapp Joining Colorado Staff: 'He Has So Much to Give'

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is looking forward to having Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp on his staff for the 2024 season.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (starts at :45 mark), Sanders said he's excited to have Sapp coaching with him because he "has so much to give" to the Buffaloes.

Sanders confirmed in November that Sapp was going to be a coach for Colorado, adding he's already been around the program and offering his guidance to the players.

"I'm excited about Coach Sapp," Sanders said at the time. "He's a dear friend that I love to life, and he's going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table. As far as the recruits as well, they're going to love him."

It's unclear exactly what Sapp's role on the staff will be, though Sanders told Eisen he's done work with the offensive and defensive lines.

"Even the offensive linemen, they glean from him too because he's so thought-provoking that he can tell them, 'Don't let the defensive linemen get you at that point or this point or this point.' I mean, he's that—he's a wealth of knowledge and he's hilarious, man," Sanders said.

Sapp recently said on the Neely on Thee Pregame Show (h/t Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports) that hanging around the Buffaloes team during the 2023 season "really infected me" with the desire to coach.

Sanders and Sapp are two of the defining defensive players from their generation of football. They both were named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, combined to make 15 Pro Bowls, 14 All-Pro teams and were first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Colorado is looking to build off a 4-8 record in Sanders' first season with the program. The 2023 campaign started on a strong note with three consecutive wins, but the team quickly ran out of steam en route to losing eight of its final nine games.