North Carolina's Mack Brown Rips 'Classless' Postgame Speech by NCSU's Dave Doeren

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown wasn't happy with NC State head coach Dave Doeren's postgame celebration after defeating the Tar Heels last month, and he didn't hold back his feelings on Wednesday.

After the Wolfpack closed out the season with a 39-20 win over their rivals, Doeren addressed his team in the locker room, "It's been 1,460 days since those pieces of s--t beat us." However, his comments were caught on camera by the ACC Network, and Brown understandably was not pleased with his players being described that way.

"I've never heard something like that before," Brown said during his national signing day news conference, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "I'm disappointed. I thought it was classless. It's not true. We didn't play well in the game. We didn't coach well in the game. It's been very well documented, and I got that, but you don't call kids a piece of s--t, and I've addressed it with our team. I apologized to them."

Brown continued: "These kids are one of the top academic groups in America. They got an award for AFCA's top 13. They've won a Coastal division. They've won a bunch of games. They've been to an Orange Bowl, been to five straight bowls. They represent us. And from me speaking for them and their parents, they really didn't appreciate being called a piece of s--t."

Doeren said he wasn't aware that the cameras were in the locker room at the time of his postgame speech, and he called Brown on Wednesday to apologize.

"Obviously, if I knew I was on camera, my language would not have been what it was," Doeren said. "Does make it any better? No. I did call coach and apologize because I could have used a lot of different words. They caught me in a heat-of-the-moment situation in the locker room celebrating a huge win, and I was fired up about how we played. I have respect for coach, so the last thing I wanted for him to feel that, and again, it's not an excuse, but it shouldn't have been on TV."