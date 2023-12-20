Alabama QB Tyler Buchner Transferring Back to Notre Dame to Play Lacrosse

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Quarterback Tyler Buchner is returning to Notre Dame to finish his collegiate athletic career.

Only he is doing so in another sport.

The Alabama backup quarterback announced Wednesday he will return to the school he started at to play lacrosse and get his degree. He will remain with the Crimson Tide through the College Football Playoff, though, as they attempt to win a national championship:

Buchner was a 4-star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and began the 2022 season as Notre Dame's starter. Yet he suffered an injury during a loss to Marshall in the team's second game and didn't return until a Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina.

He then transferred to Alabama this offseason but struggled during an ugly win over South Florida. He lost his starting job to Jalen Milroe, who eventually led the Crimson Tide to an SEC title and a spot in the CFP.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg noted "Buchner was a standout lacrosse midfielder in high school" and is joining a powerhouse program that is coming off a national championship.