Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's Son, Drops 12 Points in Long Island Lutheran Win

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's Son, Drops 12 Points in Long Island Lutheran WinDecember 20, 2023
Kiyan Anthony, a 4-star recruit ranked No. 38 overall in 247Sports' composite list of class of 2025 boys basketball players, dropped 12 points for Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York) en route to an 83-59 win over Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) at the City of Palms Classic on Tuesday.
Anthony is the son of former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion.
The younger Anthony is impressively carving out his own successful path, starring on a dominant LuHi team that's gone 6-0 with an average victory margin of 28.8 points per game.
c/o 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony knocks down the corner triple 🎯
Kiyan Anthony throws down a two-handed slam on the break 💪
Carmelo Anthony was in attendance alongside his former Syracuse teammate and current Orange associate head coach Gerry McNamara.
Carmelo Anthony is on the sidelines here at the City of Palms Classic watching his son 4⭐️ Kiyan Anthony, a Syracuse target. 

Cuse associate head coach Gerry McNamara also here looking on. 

'Melo and GMac go way back 🏆
Anthony is considering Syracuse as his next destination. He has made an official visit there and one to Florida State as well, per 247Sports.
Up next for LuHi in the tournament is a quarterfinal date with Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey), the home of No. 2 class of 2024 recruit and Rutgers commit Dylan Harper. That game will take place Wednesday.