Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's Son, Drops 12 Points in Long Island Lutheran Win

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NBA 2K24

Kiyan Anthony, a 4-star recruit ranked No. 38 overall in 247Sports' composite list of class of 2025 boys basketball players, dropped 12 points for Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York) en route to an 83-59 win over Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) at the City of Palms Classic on Tuesday.

Anthony is the son of former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion.

The younger Anthony is impressively carving out his own successful path, starring on a dominant LuHi team that's gone 6-0 with an average victory margin of 28.8 points per game.

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance alongside his former Syracuse teammate and current Orange associate head coach Gerry McNamara.

Anthony is considering Syracuse as his next destination. He has made an official visit there and one to Florida State as well, per 247Sports.