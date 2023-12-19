FSU's Norvell Talks 'Disappointment, Hurt, Frustration and Anger' After Missing CFP

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell admitted that he and his team have worked through a wave of negative emotions in the wake of the undefeated Seminoles being left out of the College Football Playoff.

"You had to learn how to work through disappointment, hurt, frustration and anger -- every bit of it -- for 18-to-22-year-old kids and a 42-year-old coach," Norvell said Tuesday, per ESPN's David Hale.

"It's hard. But at the end of the day, you control things you can control. We did everything we needed to to win 13 games this season."

Norvell's Seminoles, Michigan and Washington were the lone three Division I-FBS teams from Power Five conferences to finish undefeated.

However, FSU was the first school out of the four-team playoff, which includes Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama in that order.

CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan said that the season-ending leg injury suffered by quarterback Jordan Travis on Nov. 18 against North Alabama played a factor when considering the team's resume.

"Florida State is a different team than they were the first 11 weeks," Corrigan said on ESPN on Dec. 3, the day the field was announced.

"Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. But if you look at who they are as a team, right now, without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team. And the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five."

FSU clearly took a hit on offense over its last two games, but the defense was largely dominant both times, especially in a 16-6 win over No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship Game. The Seminoles also took care of business the week before in a 24-15 road win over the Florida Gators.

Being left out undoubtedly hurts for FSU and Norvell, who called the time since the announcement the "most challenging couple weeks of coaching I've ever had."

But FSU's season isn't over yet as it now gets a shot at reigning back-to-back national champions Georgia, the nation's No. 6 team, in the Orange Bowl.

"We get an opportunity to go get better," Norvell said. "You can't just be good when it sounds good. ... This is our reality, so you push through it and go get better."