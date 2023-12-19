Dante Moore Commits to Oregon; Former 5-Star QB Recruit Transferred from UCLA

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The transfer portal continues to be lucrative for Oregon, at least in terms of quarterbacks.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported former UCLA signal-caller Dante Moore joined the Ducks as a transfer with three more years of eligibility remaining. This comes after former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel already transferred to Oregon earlier this offseason.

Moore was a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 overall quarterback in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Starting a veteran quarterback who transferred to the program worked out well for the Ducks this year, as former Auburn signal-caller Bo Nix ended up as a Heisman Trophy finalist who led Oregon to the Pac-12 Championship Game and into College Football Playoff positioning.

The assumption is Gabriel will start given his veteran status after previously playing for UCF and Oklahoma, but Moore provides some high-upside competition and important depth as Oregon heads into the Big Ten with a 2024 schedule that includes matchups against Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington and UCLA.

Moore's three years of eligibility remaining means he can also sit under Gabriel and grow accustomed to the Oregon offense before taking over in 2025 and beyond.

He appeared in nine games during the 2023 campaign for the Bruins and completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. There were plenty of freshman mistakes, including when he threw three picks against Oregon State, but the potential was clear on a number of plays as well.

And gaining a year of experience in the Ducks' system while Gabriel starts could help him further unlock that potential before he is eventually trusted to lead the team down the line.

With the CFP expanding to 12 teams next season, Oregon will be expected to reach the field on a yearly basis. Securing a quarterback succession plan will help Dan Lanning compete for those coveted playoff spots for years to come.