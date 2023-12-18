Georgia QB Carson Beck to Return for 2024 CFB Season, Forgo NFL Draft

Georgia QB Carson Beck to Return for 2024 CFB Season, Forgo NFL DraftDecember 18, 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs will have a familiar face under center during the 2024 season.
Starting quarterback Carson Beck has announced that he will be returning to Georgia for his redshirt senior season next year.
Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball
"My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future. However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season.<br>We need everyone's support in Miami to close this season out the right way!" <br><br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/carsonbeck01?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carsonbeck01</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> <a href="https://t.co/O3Mm7OXmZg">pic.twitter.com/O3Mm7OXmZg</a>
