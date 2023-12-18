LSU's Jayden Daniels Will Enter 2024 NFL Draft; QB Opts Out of ReliaQuest Bowl

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy, LSU star quarterback Jayden Daniels is ready to end his college career and begin his transition to the professional level.

Daniels announced on Monday that he has opted out of LSU's ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Wisconsin and will start preparing for the 2024 NFL draft.

A fifth-year senior, Daniels put forth one of the greatest seasons in program history. He threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns against just four interceptions while also rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 more scores. He helped the Tigers lead the nation with 547.8 yards and 46.4 points per game on their way to a 9-3 record.

In the latest B/R draft big board, Daniels is ranked as the third-best quarterback in the 2024 class behind only USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye. B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen describes him as "the dual-threat dice roll in this year's draft class" who "has an exciting floor as a prospect."

"He is a veteran-like presence in the pocket, and he's far and away the best athlete in the class at the position," the scouting report stated. "Daniels' average arm talent and inconsistent accuracy may limit his ceiling, but it's hard to imagine him totally flaming out. Daniels would be best in an offense that leans into his rushing ability and vertical passing, similar to Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts."

Daniels is the only LSU player to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl so far. Wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, both of whom are projected as top prospects in this year's draft class, were present when the Tigers began practice for the matchup against the Badgers.