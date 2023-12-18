X

CFB

    Jim Harbaugh Teases Potential Return to Michigan amid Contract Rumors, NFL Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 2: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen after the Big Ten Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Jim Harbaugh might not be leaving Michigan for the NFL after all.

    The Wolverines coach addressed his seniors Sunday night at a team banquet and seemingly hinted at his own return when asking players to do the same.

    "I just wanna say, I hope some of you are coming back next year," Harbaugh said, per Derick Hutchinson of Local 4 WDIV Detroit.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

