Jim Harbaugh Teases Potential Return to Michigan amid Contract Rumors, NFL Buzz

Jim Harbaugh Teases Potential Return to Michigan amid Contract Rumors, NFL BuzzDecember 18, 2023
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Jim Harbaugh might not be leaving Michigan for the NFL after all.
The Wolverines coach addressed his seniors Sunday night at a team banquet and seemingly hinted at his own return when asking players to do the same.
"I just wanna say, I hope some of you are coming back next year," Harbaugh said, per Derick Hutchinson of Local 4 WDIV Detroit.
