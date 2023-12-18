Rich Paul Not Targeting Specific Team for Bulls' Zach LaVine Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The agent for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine isn't attempting to tilt the scales toward any one outcome with the veteran guard a steady source of trade speculation.

"It's not one team," Rich Paul said to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "I don't have a specific destination for Zach. I want what's best for Zach and his family. When you have a guy playing the game, you want him to be able to play the game happy, whether that's in Chicago or somewhere else."

Action Network's Matt Moore reported on Dec. 13 there's a belief within NBA circles that LaVine lands with the Los Angeles Lakers, who were cited as a preferred landing spot in one report.

Given where his market presently sits, the 28-year-old probably can't exert much influence over his next destination, though. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Dec. 1 "there is not a market for Zach LaVine right now."

The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry added some context on Dec. 6, reporting the perception the Bulls are ready to move on from him has only dampened his value.

NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson distanced some specific teams from the LaVine sweepstakes, reporting on Dec. 15 the New York Knicks "have never seriously engaged or shown interest." He added the same applied to the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

When it comes to Los Angeles, Amick cast some doubt on whether they're even a possibility at this stage. He reported the Bulls may request Austin Reaves in return for LaVine and Alex Caruso, but the Lakers "remain as committed to Reaves as they were when they gave him a four-year, $56 million deal last summer."

LaVine remains out of action due to right foot inflammation. He hasn't suited up since a 124-97 loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 28. That more than anything is probably putting a pause on any trade discussions.

Once he returns to the court, though, there will still be plenty of hurdles before a worthwhile offer materializes. The $138 million he's owed over the next three years isn't going anywhere, nor are the questions over whether his impressive scoring abilities actually help to raise his team's ceiling when added to the full scope of his game.