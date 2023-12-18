MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Helps Phillies Recruit Yamamoto amid Yankees, Mets Buzz

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are going all-in on their pursuit of Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported star Bryce Harper pitched Yamamoto on coming to Philadelphia via FaceTime during his meeting with the Phillies.

Harper became perhaps the biggest free-agent signing in Philadelphia sports history when he inked a 13-year deal with the Phillies in 2019.

Yamamoto is the most sought-after free agent remaining on the market and is set to sign a deal that will likely break records for a Japanese import. The New York Yankees and New York Mets have been considered favorites in the process, with the Los Angeles Dodgers also being a potential factor.

Since his arrival, Harper has embraced Philadelphia and become one of the city's most popular athletes.

"I love this place," Harper told reporters in October. "There's nothing like coming into [Citizens Bank Park] and playing in front of these fans. Blue-collar mentality, tough, fighting every single day. I get chills, man. I get so fired up… I signed here for a reason, to do everything I could to bring back a trophy to this town, to [owner John Middleton], to this organization."

Yamamoto is the most-hyped Japanese player to be posted since Shohei Ohtani. He's a 25-year-old flamethrower who regularly tops 95mph with his fastball and has won the Japanese Triple Crown each of the last three seasons. It's expected a team will have to top $300 million in total compensation, including the posting fee to the Orix Buffaloes, to land Yamamoto.

That would be by far the largest ever guarantee given to a player yet to play in an MLB game.

The Yankees' nine-year, $324 million contract with Gerrit Cole is the largest in league history ever given to a player who only pitches. Shohei Ohtani, who pitches and hits, surpassed that number with his record-setting $700 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason.