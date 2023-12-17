Yankees Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, NYY to Meet Again Amid Mets, MLB Free Agency Buzz

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After having dinner at the home of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday, Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is reportedly set to get more face time with the city's other team.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Yamamoto will be having a second meeting with the New York Yankees on Sunday following their first visit in Los Angeles nearly a week ago.

Andy Martino of SNY reported that a source with direct knowledge of the Yankees' pursuit of Yamamoto said the team has "a sense of 'cautious optimism'" ahead of Sunday's meeting. Another source who has been in contact with the team said that "they like their chances."

New York's confidence comes amid a massive chase for Yamamoto, who is the most coveted free agent remaining on the open market. Heyman noted that in addition to the Yankees and the Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays are all making a run at the 25-year-old right-hander.

Heyman also stated that the crowded competition indicates that Yamamoto will likely land a deal worth "upwards of $300 million when all is said and done." Yamamoto is expected to make a decision before the new year, so it was noted that the "bidding process is set to intensify this week."