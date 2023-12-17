Video: Rob Gronkowski Sings National Anthem at LA Bowl Ahead of UCLA vs. Boise State

Video: Rob Gronkowski Sings National Anthem at LA Bowl Ahead of UCLA vs. Boise StateDecember 17, 2023
Former NFL superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski helped sing the national anthem prior to the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk between UCLA and Boise State on Saturday evening in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.
Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk @LABowlGame
For the first time ever… <a href="https://twitter.com/RobGronkowski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobGronkowski</a> sings the National Anthem at Starco Brands <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LABowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LABowl</a> Hosted By Gronk 🎤 <a href="https://t.co/H2Nfyk5wXK">pic.twitter.com/H2Nfyk5wXK</a>
As the bowl's name suggests, Gronkowski is the bowl's host and de-facto emcee. He signed a multiyear agreement with the LA Bowl in October to partner with the matchup. Gronkowski took over for comedian and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk @LABowlGame
Bringing a SPIKE to Bowl Season 💥🏈 Introducing the new host of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LABowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LABowl</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/RobGronkowski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobGronkowski</a>!<br><br>The 2023 LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk kicks off Saturday, December 16 at <a href="https://twitter.com/SoFiStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SoFiStadium</a> 🏟️<br><br>🎟️ Visit <a href="https://t.co/Iolocybyla">https://t.co/Iolocybyla</a> for tickets, suites and more info. <a href="https://t.co/29J61cV6fp">pic.twitter.com/29J61cV6fp</a>
The 34-year-old Gronkowski is arguably the best tight end in NFL history. He's a four-time All-Pro, four-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s team.