Video: Rob Gronkowski Sings National Anthem at LA Bowl Ahead of UCLA vs. Boise State

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Former NFL superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski helped sing the national anthem prior to the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk between UCLA and Boise State on Saturday evening in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

As the bowl's name suggests, Gronkowski is the bowl's host and de-facto emcee. He signed a multiyear agreement with the LA Bowl in October to partner with the matchup. Gronkowski took over for comedian and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.