X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Video: Rob Gronkowski Sings National Anthem at LA Bowl Ahead of UCLA vs. Boise State

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 17, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Rob Gronkowski looks on prior to the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Boise State Broncos during the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    Former NFL superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski helped sing the national anthem prior to the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk between UCLA and Boise State on Saturday evening in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

    Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk @LABowlGame

    For the first time ever… <a href="https://twitter.com/RobGronkowski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobGronkowski</a> sings the National Anthem at Starco Brands <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LABowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LABowl</a> Hosted By Gronk 🎤 <a href="https://t.co/H2Nfyk5wXK">pic.twitter.com/H2Nfyk5wXK</a>

    As the bowl's name suggests, Gronkowski is the bowl's host and de-facto emcee. He signed a multiyear agreement with the LA Bowl in October to partner with the matchup. Gronkowski took over for comedian and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

    Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk @LABowlGame

    Bringing a SPIKE to Bowl Season 💥🏈 Introducing the new host of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LABowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LABowl</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/RobGronkowski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobGronkowski</a>!<br><br>The 2023 LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk kicks off Saturday, December 16 at <a href="https://twitter.com/SoFiStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SoFiStadium</a> 🏟️<br><br>🎟️ Visit <a href="https://t.co/Iolocybyla">https://t.co/Iolocybyla</a> for tickets, suites and more info. <a href="https://t.co/29J61cV6fp">pic.twitter.com/29J61cV6fp</a>

    The 34-year-old Gronkowski is arguably the best tight end in NFL history. He's a four-time All-Pro, four-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s team.