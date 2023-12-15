CFP's Bill Hancock Responds to Politicians Demanding Transparency over FSU Snub

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock explained the committee's decision to give undefeated Florida State the No. 5 ranking to a group of politicians that included United States Senator Rick Scott, who demanded transparency regarding the final standings.

"Everyone on the Committee understands the disappointment felt by Florida State fans," Hancock wrote in a letter sent on Friday, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "We recognize that no matter what decision was made, fans somewhere would be disappointed. ... The Committee members are confident they made the right decisions in ranking the best four teams in the country based on the protocol and we all look forward to great playoff games."

However, Scott was left unsatisfied with Hancock's explanation. He claimed that there was still "no transparency" in the letter in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the Week 13 edition of the CFP rankings, the Seminoles ranked No. 4 with a perfect 12-0 record. Although head coach Mike Norvell's team defeated Louisville in the ACC Championship Game to remain unbeaten, they fell out of the College Football Playoff picture due to Alabama's upset win over Georgia combined with Texas easily toppling Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Although an undefeated Power Five team missing the CFP is hard to fathom, Florida State lost standout quarterback Jordan Travis for the season due to a leg injury that he suffered in the team's 58-13 win over North Alabama in Week 12.