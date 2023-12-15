Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Addresses NBA Trade Rumors: 'My Priority Is to Be Here'

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan says trade rumors haven't shifted his focus from his team.

"Me being in the league so long, I understand this period of time, it just comes with the occupation," DeRozan said, per the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe. "I really don't pay no mind to it. My priority is to be here, make this organization and this team successful and get through whatever tough stuff we're going through."

DeRozan had previously said to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina that he wanted to retire with the Bulls. He told Poe that "none of that has changed."

"I don't have no other type of doubts or feelings or suggestions to be elsewhere," DeRozan said. "That don't cross my mind."

DeRozan is averaging 22.3 points and 5.3 assists per game through 24 starts in his third season with the Bulls.

The NBA veteran's contract expires at the end of this season, leaving the Bulls until the trade deadline of February 8 to decide whether to move or extend him.

