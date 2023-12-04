DeMar DeRozan Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Calls Bulls Star a 'Perfect Fit' for Heat

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Miami Heat search for a third star to pair alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, an anonymous NBA executive views Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as a possible trade option.

"Of all the player out there people are floating for the Heat, they're not close to doing anything now, but DeMar DeRozan would be the one that has legs," an Eastern Conference said, per Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. "He is as close to what they're looking for as they're going to find. Perfect fit, really."

DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points and 4.9 assists per game with the Bulls this season, shooting 45.6 percent from the field.

However, the Bulls have struggled mightily this season. Despite playing the majority of their games at home to begin the year, they currently own the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference at 9-11. With an aging core, it appears that several notable trades may be on the horizon.

In fact, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Friday that DeRozan would prefer to be dealt to the Heat or the New York Knicks if he were to be moved.

After Miami ultimately lost the Damian Lillard sweepstakes this past offseason, team president Pat Riley is still searching for a high-profile star that can turn the Heat from a playoff contender into a championship favorite.

Although DeRozan's current scoring average is his lowest mark since the 2018-19 season, he's still one of the league's best mid-range shooters and has underrated playmaking abilities. Over the past six seasons, he's averaged 5.7 assists per game.

At 34 years old and on the final year of his contract, DeRozan would also be relatively inexpensive to acquire in a trade compared to other top scorers.