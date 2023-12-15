Destin, Keaten Wade Commit to Deion Sanders, Colorado After Kentucky Transfer

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado and Deion Sanders continued their work in the transfer portal Friday afternoon, adding a pair of players out of the SEC.

Twin brothers Destin and Keaten Wade are transferring from Kentucky to play for Sanders and the Buffaloes next season, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Destin, a redshirt freshman, is a quarterback and Keaten, a sophomore, is a linebacker.

Destin has logged just one game since joining Kentucky in 2022, playing against Iowa in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. In that game, Destin had 98 yards and two interceptions, completing 16 passes on 30 attempts.

Keaten brings a little more experience than his brother, getting reps the last two seasons. This season, he recorded 36 tackles and a sack.

Coming out of high school, Destin was named Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee for Division I, Class 6A his senior season. At the time of his commitment to the Wildcats, he was considered to be a 4-star prospect, the No. 24 athlete nationally and the No. 13 player in the state of Tennessee in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports Composite. He received offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati and others.

Destin will likely play backup quarterback to Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to return to Colorado next season.

Keaten was considered to be a 4-star prospect by 247Sports Composite and was listed as the No. 19 linebacker in the Class of 2022 and the No. 5 player in the state of Tennessee. He also held offers from Arizona State, Baylor and Cincinnati.

Together, the twins bring more depth to Colorado after the Buffaloes were hit hard by players leaving for the portal.

While he lost several pieces to the transfer portal, Sanders has also brought in some crucial pieces from the portal. Colorado added Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard, Indiana offensive linemen Kahlil Benson and Matthew Bedford, Houston offensive lineman Tyler Johnson, UTEP lineman Justin Mayers and others already, and the Buffaloes could be adding to that haul as the offseason continues.

Colorado showed promise in the early stages of the season, winning the first three games of the year, including an upset over TCU. Following that hot start, the Buffaloes won just one more game and finished the season 4-8.