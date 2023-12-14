Aidan Chiles Commits to Michigan State After Leaving Oregon State for Transfer Portal

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Aidan Chiles is joining his former coach at Michigan State.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the quarterback is transferring from Oregon State to play for Jonathan Smith, who was hired by Michigan State in November. Chiles spent his true freshman season as the Beavers' backup to D.J. Uiagalelei.

Chiles played limited snaps in nine games, passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns on 35 attempts. He also collected 79 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

A former 4-star prospect according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Chiles will continue his career with Smith, who was Oregon State's head coach from 2018 through this season.

