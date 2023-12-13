Davante Adams Calls out Raiders' 'Embarrassing' Loss to Vikings: 'Looks Horrible'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams once again vented his frustration with the general state of the team.

The six-time Pro Bowler called the 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings "embarrassing" and added Minnesota's low offensive output made the shutout harder to stomach.

"Not that that's the main thing that drives it, but you walk off that field and you've got a lot of fans that pay their money to come to see you play and you go up and put up a goose egg," he said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "It almost looked worse that they only scored three [points], too.

"You've seen plenty of teams win, 20, 22-0, whatever, but when the other team wins by three and they only score three, it just looks horrible. So, hopefully we don't make any more history like that on this side."

This isn't the first time Adams has vocalized his exasperation abut the team's performance, and he has also spoken critically about his usage.

It looked the firing of Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce's promotion to interim head coach provided the reset necessary to salvage the season. Back-to-back wins in Pierce's first two games affirmed that belief.

Now, Las Vegas is riding a three-game losing streak that has dampened all of the enthusiasm generated a month ago.

When it comes to Adams, it's becoming more and more difficult to ignore the argument he and the Raiders would be better off going their separate ways.

His presence isn't on its own helping lift Las Vegas into the playoffs. In addition, shedding the remainder of his five-year, $140 million contract and collecting a valuable draft pick or two in a trade would aid in rebuild.

Adams, meanwhile, would move to a team that presumably has a more straightforward path to contention. While he may have had every intention of finishing his career in silver and black, he probably didn't expect the Raiders to be in this position two years into their partnership and for Derek Carr to no longer be with the team.