Davante Adams Trade Rumors: Raiders WR 'Has Been Set' on Long-Term Future with LV

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams "has been set on playing in Vegas long-term," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler wrote the six-time Pro Bowler intended from the start to be a fixture on the Raiders for a while, and it doesn't appear anything has changed in that regard.

Some have wondered whether Adams might be a trade candidate with Las Vegas sitting third in the AFC West at 1-3.

Comments he made after a 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 certainly fueled speculation. He told reporters he doesn't have time "to just wait around" and displayed an urgency for the team to improve.

After the Raiders followed up with another defeat, Adams said his squad is "better than the way we've been playing."

At a certain point, the question might be less whether the 30-year-old wants out and more about Las Vegas weighing the benefits of trading him.

Adams remains one of the NFL's best wideouts. He has caught 33 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns through four games, and his 99.3 receiving yards per contest are on pace to be a career high.

Adams' contributions only go so far for the Raiders to meaningfully impact winning and losing, though. This might be the second straight season in which he performs at an All-Pro level while Las Vegas misses the postseason entirely.

If the franchise wants to hit the reset button anytime soon, dealing Adams is a natural step in that process. You'd expect his departure to yield at least one valuable draft pick, and getting out from under his five-year, $140 million contract would aid in the rebuilding process.