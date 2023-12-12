Ohio State Assistant CFB Coach Keenan Bailey Carjacked While Recruiting in Cleveland

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State tight ends coach Keenan Bailey was uninjured in a scary incident when he was recruiting on Monday near the Cleveland area.

Ohio State spokesperson Jerry Emig confirmed Bailey was "fine and back recruiting" after he was carjacked.

Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors noted the incident occurred near the Ginn Academy in Cleveland. The school, which was founded by Ted Ginn Sr., is a familiar one to the Buckeyes considering it produced Troy Smith, Ted Ginn Jr., Marshon Lattimore, Cardale Jones and other notable players.

For his part, Bailey indicated he was back on the road and in Canada on Tuesday:

According to Brown, the carjacking incident was one of multiple conducted by four teenagers in the area. They robbed Bailey at gunpoint and took his car but were eventually arrested following a police chase.

Bailey is in his eighth year on the Ohio State staff.

He spent two years at his alma mater, Notre Dame, prior to joining the Buckeyes in 2016. Since joining Ohio State, he has held various roles that include quality control coach, special assistant to the head coach and offensive intern at multiple positions.

Head coach Ryan Day promoted Bailey to his current position of tight ends coach ahead of the 2023 campaign.