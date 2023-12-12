Jets' Aaron Rodgers Discusses Participating in Practice Amid Achilles Injury Rehab

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to progress in his recovery from a torn Achilles, and the four-time MVP provided an update on where he's at in the process during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I'm getting better, improving," Rodgers said. "There's still some things I gotta do in order to be cleared, but I've done some limited practice the last couple weeks and done some seven on seven stuff at the end of practice."

Rodgers tore his Achilles during New York's opening drive of the 2023 season and has been sidelined since. However, he has made an incredible recovery since undergoing surgery in September and has a chance to play again this season after his 21-day practice window was opened on Nov. 29.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Nov. 26 that Rodgers was eyeing a return to the field for a Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

However, Rodgers said Nov. 28 on the Pat McAfee Show that he wasn't at the point where he could make a decision on returning to the field this season. He added that his decision on whether to play again in 2023 would come down to whether he is healthy enough to play and if the Jets still have a chance to make the playoffs.

Following a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Gang Green improved to 5-8 on the season to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, New York still has less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs and would likely need to win out to even have a shot at postseason action.

Rodgers is expected to be medically cleared to play by the team's Dec. 24 contest against the Commanders, per TMZ Sports.