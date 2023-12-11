Report: Grizzlies' Ja Morant 'on Track' to Play vs. Pelicans After 25-Game Suspension

Report: Grizzlies' Ja Morant 'on Track' to Play vs. Pelicans After 25-Game SuspensionDecember 11, 2023
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant "is ramping up as he prepares for his season debut and is on track to return" when his team hits the road to play the New Orleans Pelican on Dec. 19, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
That's the first game in which Morant will be eligible to play after serving his 25-game suspension.
