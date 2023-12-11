X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Report: Grizzlies' Ja Morant 'on Track' to Play vs. Pelicans After 25-Game Suspension

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 3: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during a team practice on October 3, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant "is ramping up as he prepares for his season debut and is on track to return" when his team hits the road to play the New Orleans Pelican on Dec. 19, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    That's the first game in which Morant will be eligible to play after serving his 25-game suspension.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.