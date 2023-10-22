X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Grizzlies' Steven Adams Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 08: Steven Adams #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game \P at FedExForum on October 08, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Steven Adams' 2023-24 NBA season is over before it began with the Memphis Grizzlies announcing the veteran center will undergo surgery on his right knee.

    It appears the procedure is tied to the knee trouble that sidelined Adams in January and forced him to miss the second half of that season along with the playoffs.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.