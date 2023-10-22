Grizzlies' Steven Adams Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Grizzlies' Steven Adams Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee InjuryOctober 22, 2023
Justin Ford/Getty Images
Steven Adams' 2023-24 NBA season is over before it began with the Memphis Grizzlies announcing the veteran center will undergo surgery on his right knee.
It appears the procedure is tied to the knee trouble that sidelined Adams in January and forced him to miss the second half of that season along with the playoffs.
