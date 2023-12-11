NFL Legend Rob Gronkowski Reveals He'll Sing National Anthem at 2023 LA Bowl

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski's been an All-Pro tight end, a WWE 24/7 champion and a New York Times best-selling author.

Now, Gronk is adding national anthem singer to the list.

Gronkowski revealed he will be singing the anthem alongside the New Directions Veterans Choir at the 2023 LA Bowl.

"It's kind of like I'm the quarterback, and I have the best offensive line in front of me so they can make me look good," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports.

The future Hall of Famer will also serve as the "host" of the game between UCLA and Boise State on Dec. 16. He's not promising much in terms of his overall performance in the anthem, saying he still needs practice ahead of the game, but it should at the very least be a spectacle for all the fans in attendance.