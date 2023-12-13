NHL Style Rankings: The Holiday Season Hits Hockey Fashion

Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Sometimes we forget that NHL players are people going to work just like any of us. Well, let their pregame arrival outfits these past few weeks remind you: The holiday season is in full swing.

This time of year can mean different things to different workers, but it's a bit of a sluggish grind all around. Whether you're scrambling to complete tasks by the end of the year or rolling out the "We'll handle this after New Years" emails as soon as possible, even the league's best-dressed players are right there with you.

There expectedly wasn't much effort put into the pregame fits in this edition of the style rankings—except for one man who always brings the heat. There was still a generally solid selection of looks across the league, though, so let's highlight some new faces and give credit to one of our OGs for holding things down.

10. Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs



I'm almost as obsessed with this sea foam suit and periwinkle tie color combination as Ryan Reaves is obsessed with his Louis Vuitton belt.

9. Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes



There comes a moment in many European hockey players' lives when they fully commit to the skinny suit life and immediately glow up. I appreciate other suit-fitting decisions, a la Mikhail Sergachev and his '90s, baggy, trench coat journey. But you have to sell that; you have to mean it.

Martin Necas is just here to look good, be himself and give us all a splash of color. We thank him for it.

8. Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks



Last week, Anthony Duclair told me to take him out of the style rankings if he wasn't top-three. Unfortunately, we have integrity over here, so I watched this entire video (why do some teams insist on the video!) and found his color block moment. I like it. I don't love it enough to put it in the top five. Deal with it!

7. Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings



Being able to pull off the all black with a touch of brown is a power move, and one Quinton Byfield nails. I'm enjoying the array of outfits from him and Pierre-Luc Dubois in Los Angeles this season, and I'm hoping they've started thinking about potential playoff 'fits.

6. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs



Usually I commend players for utilizing the same pieces in an array of different outfits (looking at you, Patrik Laine), but I have to hand it to William Nylander for having so many different pieces that he rarely does that. Save for the trademark sneakers, we're seeing so many different looks from Nylander this season, whether it's streetwear, classic suit fits, wide pants, double-breasted numbers. I never want it to end!

5. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins



Courtesy Bruins Instagram

David Pastrnak remains the king of versatility. You never know what he's going to wear next, and even when it's a basic fit, there's always something about it that elevates it or makes it special. I particularly loved this custom Bruins jacket over his teal moment, tied together with a classic white beanie.



4. Liam O'Brien, Arizona Coyotes



Liam O'Brien is showcasing perhaps the most underrated fashion trick in the history of fashion here: A big, genuine smile. It might be corny to say that out loud, but you can't deny the vibes jumping off the screen in this picture, and it's worth remembering that a smile is a free thing anyone can wear that matches any 'fit.

Next you absolutely have to respect the vibrancy of this beard-and-hair combination from color, to style, to length. Perhaps some would stray from green looks with such an amazingly bold hair color, but O'Brien fearlessly goes for the contrasting colors. It all works perfectly, and I'm especially loving the length of the vest.

3. Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins



Courtesy Boston Bruins Instagram

Linus Ullmark is in the best and most trusted hands with the Gentleman's Playbook—an iconic duo we've seen time and time again over the past few seasons.

Gentleman's Playbook shows his expertise in texture and details, and the close-up of Ullmark here really drives that home. All the shades of purple and the classic textured jacket equal a timeless look with a new-aged spin.



Then you've got the Gent himself flexing an on-the-go look. I do love this—he's showing the duo can turn even a simple look into a refined one. I'm loving the recent trend of a solid dark color with a solid beanie, then a splash with the jacket. This take on it was perfect for a travel moment.

2. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars



Courtesy Dallas Stars Instagram

Courtesy Dallas Stars Instagram

Courtesy Dallas Stars Instagram

I saw the hubbub about the Carhartt suit last week, and I want to reiterate: No outfit repeating will be tolerated when it comes to the OG NHL Style Rankings hosted by Bleacher Report. This is old news we covered extensively last season, before the Style Rankings galore popped up this year.

Nevertheless, Matt Duchene continues to serve in a variety of outfits, and he followed up the Carhartt with a multitude of serving. Maybe I'm just a hockey person, but I'm also appreciating the contrast with the mullets and the double-breasted suits.

1. Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets



You know who is on my naughty list? The folks who comment something to the effect of "focus on the game" every time a player or team in a slump posts an arrival 'fit. You have to wear something, and you might as well slay.