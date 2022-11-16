NHL Style Rankings: King David Pastrnak Returns, but There's a New No. 1

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

We need to talk about the Winnipeg Jets. Long appreciated around here for their style (looking at you, Adam Lowry and Pierre-Luc Dubois), the Jets (9-4-0) are putting it together on the ice as well, sitting at No. 2 in the Central Division.

And every good team needs a silly tradition that they take seriously. The Jets have invented The Jackets.

After every game, the player of the game gets awarded a leather jacket with a Canadian maple leaf on the chest. The team is very enthusiastic about the tradition and seems to be ending it in a skol clap every time.

The Jets tell Bleacher Report that while the origin of The Jackets is a team secret, they decided on it during team meetings in Banff. We're here for it. As for the rest of the league, the Style Rankings reigning king has finally made his first 2022-23 appearance, Patrik Laine is still being Patrik Laine, and we've got a No. 1 debut.

Let's get into it.

10. Andrei Vasilevskiy Debuting at No. 10

The former Vezina Trophy winner makes his season style rankings debut with a beautiful, plumy-and-gold color scheme. The shoes are nice and the socks aren’t doing too much—nor is the pocket square. It’s an all-around solid fit. Shout out to Twitter user @nhlmaddie for tweeting at the Lightning and asking them for a picture of Vasilevskiy; that’s what we call boots-on-the-ground reporting around here.

9. David Krejci ft. the Bruins Debuting at No. 9

There is a lot going on in this photo, and it’s all good. I’ve been noticing Matt Grzelcyk is consistently almost shockingly well-dressed for a kid from Boston (I can say that because I’m from there, too). Hampus Lindholm almost stole the show, and he, too, looks great.

I don’t usually love gimmicky socks, but I’m making an exception for Krejci's beer socks here. The socks really complete the "no tie, no problem," effortless-yet-confident swagger going on with this outfit. The different shades of blue actually work for me. This man is ready to board his flight, and there better be a Czech pilsner waiting at his seat.

8. Alex Newhook Debuting at No. 8









No offense to Nathan Mackinnon, Artturi Lehkonen or Aleksandar Georgiev, but a lurking Newhook is the best-dressed Avalanche player. Newhook is great at making his beloved hats actually work with his looks, and that’s on display here with the brown details in the hat jiving with the brown three-piece suit, then the black shoes to round it all out. This look deserves so much better than the background of someone else’s picture!

7. Matt Duchene Previously: Unranked

Highest all-time ranking: No. 2

Duchene’s second style-rankings appearance of the season is a look the Predators referred to as "Carhartt cowboy drip," and I tend to agree with that assessment. I can’t say I’ve ever seen a Carhartt suit in my life, so please forgive me if I’m having some trouble collecting my thoughts on this one. I think I like it. In any event, I’m loving the creativity we’ve been seeing from Duchene’s looks over the past few seasons. Feels like he belongs in Nashville.

6. Mitch Marner Debuting at No. 6





There’s always a lot of talk surrounding Auston Matthews’ looks, and yes, he’s looked great in his magazine spreads and things of that nature. I get that he saves his best for those scenarios, etc. etc. etc. But I’ve been more impressed with what I’ve seen from Mitch Marner’s arrival fits this season.

I mean, you’ve got the red-bottom loafers to match the remembrance poppy, all paired with the Laine-esque vibey jacket. Then you’ve got the bold hat-shoe combo that is actually working with the suit.

In a world full of haters, let’s give Marner some well-deserved credit!

5. Pierre-Olivier Joseph Debuting at No. 5

Courtesy Penguins Instagram

Knowing how often Pierre-Olivier’s brother, Mathieu, makes the rankings, it was only a matter of time for the Penguins to show us something worthy from Pierre-Olivier. And here we are, with this all-around tremendous fit. I can’t be the only one who gets extra excited about ties with unique cuts. Joseph’s socks are fun but still fit with the look (please take notes, everyone!) and the color gradient is satisfying.

(Editor's note: You can get a better look at his socks here.)

Looks like there’s a new Joseph in town whose fashion deserves just as much respect.

4. David Pastrnak Debuting at No. 4

Folks, the reigning style-rankings king has finally made his first appearance of the 2022-23 season! After a few quiet weeks (off the ice, let’s be clear—the man in search of a contract has been tearing it up daily on the ice), Pastrnak is debuting high at No. 4.

He’s always loved florals, and the white tie here is as chef’s kiss as it gets. Pastrnak isn’t always everyone’s cup of tea, but I think we can all agree this fit is the perfect blend of personality and style without going over the top.

He’s also sporting a mustache and participating in Movember. The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter asked him if he thought that would hurt his chances in the style rankings, and for some reason, he said yes!

Come on, David! I’m a huge advocate for two things: Mustaches and good causes. Welcome back, and hit us up with your Movember link so we know where to donate!

3. Max Jones Debuting at No. 3

One of my favorite things about the style rankings is when someone new appears out of nowhere with a look that makes me audibly gasp. Anaheim’s Jones clearly achieved that here. There’s something about the juxtaposition of the all-black, the velvet and the bold socks that somehow works. And I can’t lie, the combination of the flow and the stache are definitely helping him achieve the Elvis-y aura going on here.

2. Patrik Laine Previously: No. 3

Highest all-time ranking: No. 1

I know this is going to be controversial, but Laine maintains his place in the top three with his most recent looks.

No, I wouldn’t have done the bright blue hat with the blue-and-brown color scheme here, and that’s why he isn’t back at No. 1. You folks understand me at this point, though, and I’m almost always going to reward the risk. On top of that look, Laine showcased an absolutely beautiful, more casual look next. I loved catching a glimpse of his dress-down taste, and I wish we were talking about that fit more than the controversial hat choice, but here we are.

Finally, the Celine bucket hat and pink glasses pair quite well with the suit selection for the third look.

1. Moritz Seider Debuting at No. 1

We love a No. 1 debut! Shout out to the Red Wings for finally showing us some in-color arrival fits, because Seider knocked it out of the park here. I don’t know exactly what it is, but something about the cohesiveness of this fit feels like a refreshing take on pinstripes. I’m thinking it’s the three-piece suit-turtleneck combo. It’s giving comfort and fashion. Also love the toque choice. Looking forward to seeing more from Seider and the Red Wings.