Army Celebrated by CFB Fans for Clinching Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in Win vs. Navy

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the 124th all-time meeting between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen, Army was able to build a first-half lead and never relinquished it, winning the game 17-11 despite a late charge from Navy.

The game took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, and saw the Black Knights improve to 6-6 on the season. The victory also secured the Commander-in-Chief trophy for Army, as the team defeated both Navy and Air Force during the 2023 season.

The first quarter was scoreless, although a huge interception from Army's Max DiDomenico provided the game's first big momentum shift.

This would lead to a scoring drive for the Black Knights that was capped off with a passing touchdown from quarterback Bryson Daily to running back Tyson Riley.

The Black Knights would add a field goal at the end of the opening half to increase the lead to 10-0. Neither team would break through in the third quarter, but the Midshipmen finally got on the board early in the third quarter with a field goal that made the score 10-3.

Navy would have a chance to tie the game at 10 but Army linebacker Kalib Fortner would force a fumble and took it 44 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 17-3.

Navy would make a push after this, scoring a touchdown and advancing all the way to the one-yard line as time expired, but came up just short and finished its season with a 5-7 record.

The victory secured the Black Knight's 10th overall Commander-in-Chief trophy, fourth in the 21st century and first since 2020. Fans on social media celebrated Army's accomplishment.