X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Army Celebrated by CFB Fans for Clinching Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in Win vs. Navy

    Jack MurrayDecember 9, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 09: Army Black Knights cadets during the march-on prior to the 124th Army-Navy football game on December 9, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    In the 124th all-time meeting between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen, Army was able to build a first-half lead and never relinquished it, winning the game 17-11 despite a late charge from Navy.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    IT CANNOT GET CLOSER. <br><br>ARMY STOPS NAVY AT THE GOAL LINE. <a href="https://t.co/Lf6d7KHsDR">pic.twitter.com/Lf6d7KHsDR</a>

    Army Football @ArmyWP_Football

    MISSION COMPLETE!!<br><br>WE'RE SINGING SECOND!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoArmy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoArmy</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BEATnavy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BEATnavy</a>! <a href="https://t.co/WFWwGpNZIv">pic.twitter.com/WFWwGpNZIv</a>

    The game took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, and saw the Black Knights improve to 6-6 on the season. The victory also secured the Commander-in-Chief trophy for Army, as the team defeated both Navy and Air Force during the 2023 season.

    The first quarter was scoreless, although a huge interception from Army's Max DiDomenico provided the game's first big momentum shift.

    Army Football @ArmyWP_Football

    Max DiDomenico with the first BIG PLAY of the afternoon.<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/jlfGXlJ6YK">pic.twitter.com/jlfGXlJ6YK</a>

    This would lead to a scoring drive for the Black Knights that was capped off with a passing touchdown from quarterback Bryson Daily to running back Tyson Riley.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    TOUCHDOWN ARMY. <br><br>The Black Knights are on the board first with a quick pass. <a href="https://t.co/86Kqxzg2aL">pic.twitter.com/86Kqxzg2aL</a>

    The Black Knights would add a field goal at the end of the opening half to increase the lead to 10-0. Neither team would break through in the third quarter, but the Midshipmen finally got on the board early in the third quarter with a field goal that made the score 10-3.

    Navy would have a chance to tie the game at 10 but Army linebacker Kalib Fortner would force a fumble and took it 44 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 17-3.

    Army Football @ArmyWP_Football

    SCOOP &amp; SCORE 😤😤<br><br>WHAT A PLAY FROM FORTNER‼️<a href="https://t.co/9sHymUxB6R">pic.twitter.com/9sHymUxB6R</a>

    Army Celebrated by CFB Fans for Clinching Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in Win vs. Navy
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Navy would make a push after this, scoring a touchdown and advancing all the way to the one-yard line as time expired, but came up just short and finished its season with a 5-7 record.

    The victory secured the Black Knight's 10th overall Commander-in-Chief trophy, fourth in the 21st century and first since 2020. Fans on social media celebrated Army's accomplishment.

    Gun @Gxnnoe

    Commander in Chief TROPHY TO THE GREATEST FIGHTING FORCE ON THE PLANET. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoArmy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoArmy</a> Proud to be apart of the brotherhood

    Cycloneer Stan @J_Manternach

    Now that's Army football

    Alex Bruno @AlexJBruno

    No conclusive angle where Navy gets to the goal line. Army wins. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyNavy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyNavy</a>

    Nic Evil Back2Back🏆🏆#ForTheA 🐶⚫🔴🇮🇪🇺🇸 @CarolinaDawgs1

    Army Defending that line. Wow. What a great game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyNavy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyNavy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoArmyBeatNavy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoArmyBeatNavy</a>

    Ryan McGee @ESPNMcGee

    What Jeff Monken has done at <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmyWP_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmyWP_Football</a> is truly remarkable. The Black Knights just clinched their 4th Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in 7 years...after not winning it for two decades! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyNavy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyNavy</a>

    Saint Roger Claus 🎅🏻  @Roger__007

    Army dodges a great comeback attempt by Navy.<br><br>Final: Army 17 Navy 11 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyNavy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyNavy</a>

    WiggBone @KayDub1264

    This game needed some 4th quarter drama!!!! Thank you!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyNavy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyNavy</a>

    Jim Veator 🌴😎🌴 @JimVeator

    Finally an exciting game with meaning at Gillette Stadium. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyNavy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyNavy</a>

    This was Army's second consecutive victory over Navy and the Black Knight's sixth win in the past eight seasons. Navy still leads the overall series 62-55-7.