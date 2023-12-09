Army Celebrated by CFB Fans for Clinching Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in Win vs. Navy

Army Celebrated by CFB Fans for Clinching Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in Win vs. NavyDecember 9, 2023
In the 124th all-time meeting between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen, Army was able to build a first-half lead and never relinquished it, winning the game 17-11 despite a late charge from Navy.
MISSION COMPLETE!!<br><br>WE'RE SINGING SECOND!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoArmy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoArmy</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BEATnavy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BEATnavy</a>! <a href="https://t.co/WFWwGpNZIv">pic.twitter.com/WFWwGpNZIv</a>
The game took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, and saw the Black Knights improve to 6-6 on the season. The victory also secured the Commander-in-Chief trophy for Army, as the team defeated both Navy and Air Force during the 2023 season.
The first quarter was scoreless, although a huge interception from Army's Max DiDomenico provided the game's first big momentum shift.
This would lead to a scoring drive for the Black Knights that was capped off with a passing touchdown from quarterback Bryson Daily to running back Tyson Riley.
The Black Knights would add a field goal at the end of the opening half to increase the lead to 10-0. Neither team would break through in the third quarter, but the Midshipmen finally got on the board early in the third quarter with a field goal that made the score 10-3.
Navy would have a chance to tie the game at 10 but Army linebacker Kalib Fortner would force a fumble and took it 44 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 17-3.
Navy would make a push after this, scoring a touchdown and advancing all the way to the one-yard line as time expired, but came up just short and finished its season with a 5-7 record.
The victory secured the Black Knight's 10th overall Commander-in-Chief trophy, fourth in the 21st century and first since 2020. Fans on social media celebrated Army's accomplishment.
Army Defending that line. Wow. What a great game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyNavy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyNavy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoArmyBeatNavy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoArmyBeatNavy</a>
What Jeff Monken has done at <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmyWP_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmyWP_Football</a> is truly remarkable. The Black Knights just clinched their 4th Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in 7 years...after not winning it for two decades! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyNavy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyNavy</a>
This was Army's second consecutive victory over Navy and the Black Knight's sixth win in the past eight seasons. Navy still leads the overall series 62-55-7.