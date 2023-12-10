Jayden Daniels Hyped by Fans for 2023 Heisman Trophy; Joins Burrow as LSU QB Winners

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

For the first time since Joe Burrow in 2019, an LSU quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy.

Tigers signal-caller Jayden Daniels claimed the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, beating out Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels is just the third player in LSU history to win the Heisman, joining Burrow and Billy Cannon, who won in 1959. He received 503 first-place votes.

He is also the seventh quarterback to claim the award since 2016, joining Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams.

College football fans were quick to hype up Daniels and deem him the rightful Heisman winner, saying his win was well deserved:

Daniels, who also won the 2023 SEC Offensive Player of the Year award, put together a tremendous 2023 season that saw his 2024 NFL draft stock rise.

The 22-year-old led LSU to a 9-3 record while completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns against four interceptions in 12 games. He also displayed his dual-threat abilities while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 scores.

While the Tigers failed to clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff, LSU will face Wisconsin in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, thanks to Daniels' efforts this season.

Daniels began his college career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022 season. His career at Arizona State was lackluster, and he began to turn heads in his first season with the Tigers in 2022.

Following a standout career with LSU, Daniels is now "trending toward" being a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, per ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has Daniels listed as the third-best quarterback available in the 2024 draft class behind USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye and the No. 40 prospect overall.