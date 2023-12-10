X

CFB

    Jayden Daniels Hyped by Fans for 2023 Heisman Trophy; Joins Burrow as LSU QB Winners

    Erin WalshDecember 10, 2023

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    For the first time since Joe Burrow in 2019, an LSU quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy.

    Tigers signal-caller Jayden Daniels claimed the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, beating out Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JAYDEN DANIELS WINS THE HEISMAN 🏆<br><br>He joins Joe Burrow as the only LSU QBs to win the award<br><br>ELITE COMPANY <a href="https://t.co/CAPweCoJFp">pic.twitter.com/CAPweCoJFp</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Jayden Daniels 🤝 Joe Burrow<br><br>RECENT LSU HEISMAN WINNERS‼️ <a href="https://t.co/A8Mrrd6FW4">pic.twitter.com/A8Mrrd6FW4</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    What a moment for Jayden Daniels! 🏆✨ <a href="https://t.co/TBrxq1Wavo">pic.twitter.com/TBrxq1Wavo</a>

    Daniels is just the third player in LSU history to win the Heisman, joining Burrow and Billy Cannon, who won in 1959. He received 503 first-place votes.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    1st Place Voting Breakdown in the Heisman Race:<br><br>Jayden Daniels: 503<br>Michael Penix Jr: 292<br>Bo Nix: 51<br>Marvin Harrison Jr: 20<br>Jordan Travis: 8<br>Jalen Milroe: 4<br>Blake Corum: 3<br>J.J. McCarthy: 1<br>Ollie Gordon II: 1<br>Cody Schrader: 1 <a href="https://t.co/iYVCsZRAx5">pic.twitter.com/iYVCsZRAx5</a>

    He is also the seventh quarterback to claim the award since 2016, joining Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams.

    College football fans were quick to hype up Daniels and deem him the rightful Heisman winner, saying his win was well deserved:

    Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey

    Prediction was wrong from the beginning of the year but Jayden earned that Heisman this year! <br>Congrats to him, that's legendary! 🤟🏾

    Davon Godchaux @ChauxDown

    JD5 LFG!!!!

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Jayden Daniels had one of the most electrifying seasons College Football has ever seen. That Kid Jayden is 1st in total offense, pass TDs, TDs responsible for, yards per pass attempt, yards per play, rushing yards by a QB and has the highest pass efficiency rating in FBS history. <a href="https://t.co/eIaKlQULNr">pic.twitter.com/eIaKlQULNr</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Jayden Daniels' Heisman speech was great.. LOVED his moxie, humility, and his love of his teammates <br><br>Helll yeah brother.. CONGRATS to the newest Heisman commercial candidate. <a href="https://t.co/gKmL0sphO8">pic.twitter.com/gKmL0sphO8</a>

    Matt Moscona @MattMoscona

    The moment Jayden Daniels became LSU's 3rd Heisman winner 🏆 <br><br>📍 Legends NYC 🗽 <a href="https://t.co/UodWWmLKY4">pic.twitter.com/UodWWmLKY4</a>

    Zach Smith @ByZachSmith

    Jayden Daniels was the clear pick for the Heisman. <br><br>It's an individual award, and Daniels was far and away the most outstanding player this year.

    Garland Gillen @garlandgillen

    Billy Cannon ➡️ Joe Burrow ➡️ Jayden Daniels ➡️ LSU Heisman Trophy winners 🏆

    SuperDennyGumper @DennyGumper

    The right decision was made. Congratulations to Jayden Daniels! <a href="https://t.co/KTFJfXMHM7">pic.twitter.com/KTFJfXMHM7</a>

    NBN_Chan @LittleChan23

    LFG Jayden Daniels congratulations 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/x6MbVYSdOD">pic.twitter.com/x6MbVYSdOD</a>

    Josh @MiddleNameRyan

    Jayden Daniels, well deserved

    Carlos B @MrCarlosBurrell

    Don't be shocked when Jayden Daniels is the 1st or 2nd QB off the Board come the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> draft .

    Marcus @MarcusMMAinNY

    The right guy won the Heisman.<br><br>Congratulations, Jayden Daniels.

    Riley James @RileyJamesIAC

    Billy Cannon.<br>Joe Burrow.<br>Jayden Daniels. <br><br>Men who have reached immortality in college football while playing in Baton Rouge. Congratulations, JD5.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heisman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heisman</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Congrats to Jayen Daniels for winning the Heisman. But a I said on Undisputed, Michael Penix Jr. has won his last 20 games and led UW to the playoffs. I thought that gave him a slight edge. But Jayden definitely will be the better NFL QB.

    Daniels, who also won the 2023 SEC Offensive Player of the Year award, put together a tremendous 2023 season that saw his 2024 NFL draft stock rise.

    The 22-year-old led LSU to a 9-3 record while completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns against four interceptions in 12 games. He also displayed his dual-threat abilities while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 scores.

    While the Tigers failed to clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff, LSU will face Wisconsin in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, thanks to Daniels' efforts this season.

    Daniels began his college career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022 season. His career at Arizona State was lackluster, and he began to turn heads in his first season with the Tigers in 2022.

    Following a standout career with LSU, Daniels is now "trending toward" being a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, per ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.

    Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has Daniels listed as the third-best quarterback available in the 2024 draft class behind USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye and the No. 40 prospect overall.

    Adding the Heisman Trophy to his list of achievements should only make him that much more attractive to NFL scouts moving forward.