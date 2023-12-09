2023 Heisman Trophy Voting Results for Places 5-10 Revealed Ahead of Ceremony

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday night's Heisman Trophy ceremony, the players who finished fifth through 10th in the voting for college football's biggest honor were revealed.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the results were as follows:

5. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

6. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

7. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

8. Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri

9. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

10. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the four finalists who will be on hand Saturday night for the announcement of the winner.

The most notable name who finished between fifth and 10th is that of Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis.

With Travis under center, the Seminoles started 11-0 and seemed to be on a collision course with the College Football Playoff, however, he got injured early in a blowout win over North Alabama last month.

Travis was later ruled out for the season with a leg injury, leaving the Noles to try to complete an undefeated season without him.

FSU went on to beat rival Florida and then Louisville in the ACC Championship Game, but it was still left out of the CFP in favor of one-loss Texas and Alabama due to how unimpressive the offense was without Travis.

Even though he missed a couple of games, Travis still earned his fifth-place finish in the Heisman voting, as he completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while also rushing for 176 yards and seven scores.

Right behind Travis in sixth is Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who improved by leaps and bounds as the season went on and led the Crimson Tide to an upset win over previously undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game to earn a CFP berth.

Milroe, who took over as the starter this year after Bryce Young went to the NFL, struggled in an early-season loss against Texas and was benched for a game, but he bounced back in a big way,

He went on to complete 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and six picks to go along with 468 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Rounding out the top 10 was a pair of Michigan teammates in running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Although a torn ACL cut his season short in 2022, Corum finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting. He bounced back and enjoyed another strong season in 2023, rushing for 1,028 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Wolverines are a run-first team, but McCarthy made plays when he had to, completing 74.2 percent of his passes for 2,630 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions, while also rushing for 146 yards and three scores.