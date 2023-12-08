NBA Rumors: Pistons' Jalen Duren Out 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Grizzlies

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Duren was hurt with two minutes left in regulation Wednesday during the Piston's 116-102 loss to Memphis Grizzlies.

This marks Duren's second ankle issue of the season. He missed five games between November 12 and November 20 due to a right ankle injury.

The loss of Duren, who is averaging 12.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, will be a major blow for the Pistons' chances of ending an ongoing 18-game losing streak.

Duren has added 2.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in 14 appearances this season.

His point average is third only to Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanović, and he leads the Pistons in rebounds.

The second-year center was hurt Wednesday while landing after his 11th rebound of the game. He fell to the court in visible pain and had to be helped to the sideline, but limped the rest of the way to the locker room on his own power.

Earlier on Thursday Duren was listed out of the Pistons' Friday contest against the Orlando Magic.

Pistons power forward Isaiah Stewart, who helped Duren off the court, said after Wednesday's loss it was "tough" to see him hurt.

"I feel like he was just getting his groove back and playing great," Stewart said, per The Detroit News' Mike Curtis. "Getting back to just dominating and for him to have that injury, man, it's another setback. I feel for him because I know he wants to be out there. I know he wants to play, and on top of that, he helps our team so much. He's a huge piece to our team."

The 2-19 Pistons have the worst record in the NBA in part due to injuries, including a calf injury that kept Bogdanović out of the lineup for 19 games, a quadricep strain that means Monte Morris will not see the court again this calendar year, and a right shoulder strain that has sidelined Joe Harris for 15 games.