    Pistons' Jalen Duren Suffers Ankle Injury vs. 76ers in 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 11, 2023

    Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

    Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren left his team's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening with a right ankle injury.

    Omari Sankofa III of the Detroit Free Press offered more context on the ailment:

    Omari Sankofa II @omarisankofa

    Duren (right ankle) won't return tonight. He's already missed a few games with ankle soreness. Wonder if they'll shut him down to let him heal fully

    The right ankle issues forced Duren to miss a Nov. 1 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers and a Nov. 6 contest against the Golden State Warriors.

    When available, the 19-year-old Duren has been sensational. He entered Friday averaging 13.9 points on 63.8 percent shooting, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over seven games.

    Duren played 23 minutes before exiting with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. Marvin Bagley III replaced Duren in the lineup.

    Bagley started for Duren during both of his previous absences and figures to get the call once again if he's held out for any period of time.

    The 24-year-old entered Friday averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game. Look for big man James Wiseman to get some minutes off the bench as well.

    Detroit's next game will be Sunday evening at the Chicago Bulls.

