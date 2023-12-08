USC's Bronny James Has 'All Indications' of Making Debut vs. LBSU After Heart Issue

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC men's basketball coach Andy Enfield said there are "all indications" freshman Bronny James will make his college debut Sunday at home against Long Beach State, per Orange County Register's Luca Evans.

"He feels great, looks good," Enfield said.

James returned to full-contact practice Thursday for the first time since undergoing surgery to treat a congenital heart defect, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

The oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will practice again Friday before the team decides about his status Sunday, per Youngmisuk.

If James plays, his minutes will be restricted, Evans noted.

James was hospitalized for three days after suffering cardiac arrest during USC practice on July 24. He later underwent surgery on a congenital heart defect.

He began joining the team for limited pregame warm-ups on November 19. The James family announced on November 30 that he had been cleared to play.

Enfield said in August that James can "help our team win."

"He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest]," Enfield said before the season, per the Associated Press. "We all think there is a big upside in his game."