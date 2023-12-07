OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr.: Desire to Beat Michigan 'Opens the Door' to Skip NFL Draft

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. remains "undecided" about whether he'll enter the 2024 NFL draft or return to the Buckeyes for one more season.

The standout wide receiver cited the lack of a victory over Michigan as one motivator to consider staying in Columbus.

"You guys know, coming into this year, I wanted to beat 'The Team Up North' and win a Big Ten championship," he told reporters. "And obviously I didn't do that this year.

"So I think that's a great motive to come back, if that's what I decide to do, because that's something I definitely wanted to do in my Ohio State career. Not being able to have done that yet definitely opens the door for me to come back."

Draft-eligible prospects have more to consider since the start of the NIL era. Jumping at the first opportunity to go pro may not be so straightforward when an athlete can earn six or perhaps even seven figures in endorsements already.

You'd expect the choice to be pretty easy with somebody as talented as Harrison, though. The 6'4" pass-catcher is one of the best players in the country at any position, and he's poised to be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.

Harrison sits atop Bleacher Report's big board with a 9.7 overall grade, and he was the consensus pick to go third overall to the Arizona Cardinals when a panel of ESPN experts projected the first 10 selections.

"Simply put, Harrison is special and one of the best receiver prospects that we have seen this century," Jordan Reid of ESPN said. "I would be shocked if he isn't the first non-QB selected."

From a draft perspective, there's almost nothing Harrison can gain from spending a senior season at Ohio State. He may be leaving some money on the table as well despite his ability to collect NIL earnings. Being the No. 5 pick in the draft would mean signing a $32.1 million contract that includes a $20.4 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Maybe Harrison feels he has unfinished business. A win over Michigan and helping the Buckeyes get back to the College Football Playoff would be a great way to end his college career.