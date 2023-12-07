NBA Rumors: Bulls 'Hesitant' to Trade Alex Caruso amid Lakers, LaVine, DeRozan Buzz

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Chicago Bulls go into sell mode, Alex Caruso might be one of the key players talked about as a trade candidate who doesn't get moved.

Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls have "been hesitant" to discuss deals involving Caruso at this point because he is "arguably this regime's greatest success story and he is the perfect embodiment of the culture the franchise wants to project."

The key thing that Johnson points out is that anything can change over the next two months before the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

Caruso could be one of the most sought-after players if the Bulls decide to put him on the trade block. He's an excellent role player who fights hard on both ends of the court and has had playoff success during the Los Angeles Lakers' run to the 2019-20 NBA title.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported last month the Lakers would have interest in Caruso, Demar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Johnson noted there are scenarios in which teams could seek to have Caruso added to a deal for LaVine if they are going to take on the money still owed to LaVine.

Caruso's contract also makes him increasingly valuable in trades. He's making $9.5 million this season with a partial guarantee of $3 million for 2024-25 which becomes fully guaranteed at $9.89 million on June 30.

The 29-year-old Caruso is averaging a career-high 9.8 points per game on 54.2 percent shooting (47.8 percent from three) in 19 appearances this season.