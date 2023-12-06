Colorado's Travis Hunter Wins Paul Hornung Award for Nation's Most Versatile Player

Colorado's Travis Hunter Wins Paul Hornung Award for Nation's Most Versatile PlayerDecember 6, 2023
Colorado star Travis Hunter took home the Paul Hornung Award on Wednesday.
The honor is reserved for the player deemed to be the most versatile in college football. Its namesake, Paul Hornung, famously excelled in a variety of roles at Notre Dame in the 1950s.
Hunter helped to revive the two-way archetype in 2023, lining up at wide receiver and defensive back for the Buffaloes. He caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 30 total tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.
