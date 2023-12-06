X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Colorado's Travis Hunter Wins Paul Hornung Award for Nation's Most Versatile Player

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Cornerback Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes stands on the field before the start of a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Colorado star Travis Hunter took home the Paul Hornung Award on Wednesday.

    Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/TravisHunterJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TravisHunterJr</a> is this year's <a href="https://twitter.com/hornungaward?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hornungaward</a> winner❕ <br><br>This award recognizes the most versatile player in major college football. <br><br>📰 <a href="https://t.co/MYlx0GaK1Z">https://t.co/MYlx0GaK1Z</a> <a href="https://t.co/YTm8bYgewv">pic.twitter.com/YTm8bYgewv</a>

    The honor is reserved for the player deemed to be the most versatile in college football. Its namesake, Paul Hornung, famously excelled in a variety of roles at Notre Dame in the 1950s.

    Hunter helped to revive the two-way archetype in 2023, lining up at wide receiver and defensive back for the Buffaloes. He caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 30 total tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Colorado's Travis Hunter Wins Paul Hornung Award for Nation's Most Versatile Player
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon