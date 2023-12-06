Dodgers Rumors: Kiké Hernández Contract a 'Possibility' Despite Hernia Injuries

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

A reunion between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kiké Hernández remains on the table, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Los Angeles has met with two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, while Rosenthal listed Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames as a prospective trade target. He went on to report that Hernández is "another possibility for the Dodgers, who are seeking a right-handed utility/outfield bat."

The 32-year-old had hernia surgery in October, but Rosenthal reported he should be cleared in time for spring training.

Hernández has spent seven seasons in Southern California, and he's coming off a productive second half in 2023 after the Dodgers acquired him in July. He batted .262 with a .731 OPS in 54 games. More than his production at the plate, he played seven different positions.

The Dodgers won 100 games only to lose in the NLDS for the second straight year, and their projected 2024 payroll is $158 million compared to a $236 million payroll to finish out last season, per FanGraphs.

Los Angeles has both the motivation and flexibility to do something significant such as signing Shohei Ohtani to a record-setting contract. But more marginal moves could make a big difference for the team as well.

In the case of Hernández, his defensive versatility could be invaluable. Roberts had to navigate around several injuries in 2023, and Hernández's midseason arrival helped to mitigate that problem a bit.

In October, the utility man reflected on Foul Territory how players in his tier are often left waiting for the big free agents to sign before they get firm offers.