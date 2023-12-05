X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Meeting 'Went Well' Amid MLB Rumors, Dave Roberts Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to Game 2 of the Division Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Monday, October 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers have made their pitch in person to two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

    Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday the two sides met "a couple days ago" at Dodger Stadium and that the conversation "went well."

    Anthony Castrovince @castrovince

    Dave Roberts confirms the Dodgers met with Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium "a couple days ago." Roberts said it "went well" and that the two sides became "more familiar" with each other. "It was just a pleasure to get to spend some time with him."

    "Clearly, Shohei's our top priority," he added.

    The list of contenders for Ohtani is thinning out as the MLB winter meetings unfold.

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Dec. 1 the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have removed themselves from the competition.

    On Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Chicago Cubs' belief has "significantly waned," listing off the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants as the teams still in the hunt.

    Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Atlanta Braves could be in the mix.

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    Sources: Braves are among the teams still engaged with Shohei Ohtani's camp, as I reported in this <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> segment. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/lP4lISzttN">pic.twitter.com/lP4lISzttN</a>

    The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also reported Blue Jays officials "are believed to have met Monday with the Japanese superstar at the team's spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida." He added there's no firm timeline for when Ohtani will make his final decision.

    Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Meeting 'Went Well' Amid MLB Rumors, Dave Roberts Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    From the outset, the Dodgers have seemed to possess the strongest hand because they check all of the necessary boxes.

    Ohtani doesn't need to be convinced of the organization's contender credentials after L.A. made the playoffs for the 11th straight year. He'd get to stay on the West Coast and star in one of the world's biggest media markets.

    The Dodgers, meanwhile, are in the market for a proven hitter with J.D. Martinez and his 33 home runs hitting free agency. In addition, they have the flexibility to offer a record-setting contract. They're projected to have a $158 million payroll for 2024, per FanGraphs, well below the $237 million threshold for the competitive balance tax.

    But if Ohtani to the Dodgers was such a straightforward proposition, you'd assume it would've happened by now. Maybe he winds up staying with the Angels or springing a bit of a surprise and landing in Toronto or San Francisco.