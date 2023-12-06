College Football Awards 2023: Odds, Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The college football awards show should give us an idea of which player will take home the Heisman Trophy.

The Maxwell Award is the most prestigious honor that will be handed out during Friday night's ceremony.

The last four Maxwell winners went on to win the Heisman. There has only been one difference in the two awards for individual brilliance since 2014.

Other awards will be handed out on Friday to the best players at specific positions across the field, like the Biletnikoff Award for the top wide receiver and Ray Guy Award for the best punter, but most of the attention will be on the Maxwell winner.

College Football Awards Show Info

Date: Friday, December 8

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN App

Odds: All available award odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All award finalists can be found here courtesy of ESPN.

Awards Preview

Three of the four Heisman finalists are up for the Maxwell award.

Jayden Daniels, the current Heisman favorite, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. were nominated for the biggest award of Friday's ceremony.

The only difference between the Maxwell and Heisman in the last decade occurred in 2018, when Tua Tagovailoa won the Maxwell and Kyler Murray captured the Heisman.

All of the other Heisman winners since Marcus Mariota in 2014 began the awards circuit with the Maxwell.

The fourth Heisman finalist, Marvin Harrison Jr., should win the Biletnikoff Award for the top college wide receiver.

Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jordan Addison are among the recent winners of the top pass-catching honor.

The widest margin of victory for any award on Friday should come from the Ray Guy Award, where Iowa's Tory Taylor should win in a landslide as the nation's top punter.

Taylor averaged 47.9 yards per punt on a whopping 86 punts on an Iowa team that lacked a significant offensive punch in most games.

The top defensive honor of the night will be awarded through the Chuck Bednarik Award.

UCLA's Laiatu Latu, Alabama's Dallas Turner and NC State's Payton Wilson are up for the award that has been given to Will Anderson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Aaron Donald, Josh Allen, Jordan Davis and Chase Young in the last decade.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).