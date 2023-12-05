Texas A&M AD Says NIL Should Be Celebrated: 'Our Athletes Are Thriving'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas A&M has been labeled as one of the best landing spots for recruits over the last couple of years thanks to the NCAA's name, image and likeness rules that allow athletes to make money while going to school and playing sports.

NIL has caused some controversy as some athletes have entered the transfer portal in search of better opportunities. Additionally, some recruits have factored in NIL potential to their commitment decisions.

While NIL has been scrutinized by some, Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork believes NIL should be celebrated as Texas A&M's athletes are "thriving."

"Why are we weaponizing the term NIL? Why not celebrate that? Whatever market has been created, our athletes are thriving in that market," Bjork told reporters Tuesday. "Why are we saying this is a bad thing?"

Texas A&M athletes have benefitted greatly from NIL, taking in more than $10 million since it was instituted two years ago, according to Travis L. Brown of The Eagle.

Additionally, the Aggies football program raked in the top-ranked recruiting class in 2022, and some speculated they were able to do so thanks to NIL opportunities.