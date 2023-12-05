Report: Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei Linked to FSU, Louisville in Transfer Portal

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

After spending the 2023 season at Oregon State, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei reportedly could be on the verge of a return to the ACC.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the two schools that have emerged as Uiagalelei's top suitors are Florida State and Louisville. Mississippi State has also shown some interest. He has one more year of eligibility left after spending his first three seasons at Clemson.

Thamel described Uiagalelei as "one of the top quarterbacks available" in the transfer portal this year. Despite the reported interest from those three schools, he has no visits scheduled at the moment.

In his lone season with the Beavers, Uiagalelei threw for a career-high 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a passer rating of 145.0. He also added six rushing touchdowns as he led Oregon State to an 8-4 record. The team lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game and will face Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29.

A 5-star recruit in the class of 2020, Uiagalelei began his career as the backup to star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He made waves when he threw for 439 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame in his second career start when Lawrence was sidelined with COVID-19.

When he took over as Clemson's full-time starter in 2021, Uiagalelei struggled to find consistency and threw 10 interceptions against just nine touchdowns that season. He had a better showing in 2022 but was benched during the ACC Championship game in favor of Cade Klubnik, which led to his decision to transfer to Oregon State.