2024 NHL Draft to Be Held at Las Vegas Sphere on June 28-29

Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The reigning Stanley Cup champions are in Las Vegas.

Soon the NHL draft will be as well.

Darren Dreger of TSN reported Tuesday that the 2024 NHL draft will take place on June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Notably, it will be the league's final draft before the event is decentralized and teams will not send all their employees and scouts to the same location.

In October, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported the "vast majority" of teams voted in favor of decentralizing the draft for a number of reasons.

There were the obvious cost concerns with so many representatives from each team traveling for the event. There was also some apprehension about sitting so closely to other teams in the same location and having strategy and decisions leak in advance.

What's more, free agency starts on July 1. Sending so much team personnel to the draft so close to free agency was seen as an issue for teams looking to split up resources and focus on other key points of the offseason.

A decentralized draft will be much more in line with the NBA and NFL, where the top prospects attend the draft in person but the majority of team personnel are located elsewhere and conducting business remotely.

Mike Stephens of The Hockey News noted the 2020 and 2021 NHL drafts, which were held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are the only drafts since 1963 that did not take place in one centralized location.

That means the 2024 draft at the Sphere will feel like one final get-together before the format changes.

There was no shortage of attention for the 2023 draft thanks to the presence of generational talent Connor Bedard. The Chicago Blackhawks won the draft lottery, which allowed them to select the playmaker who will ideally be the face of the franchise for years to come.