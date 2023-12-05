Red Sox Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Among Boston's 'Top Priorities' in MLB Free Agency

Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly eyeing one of the most coveted free agents this offseason.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is considered one of Boston's "top priorities" at the winter meetings this week. Yamamoto is expected to make his decision after Shohei Ohtani signs his free-agency deal and before the end of the month.

The Red Sox are just one of many teams pursuing Yamamoto this winter. USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported that the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and New York Yankees are all vying for his services, and there could be others involved as well.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden called Yamamoto "the most sought-after free agent on the market based on interested teams." The 25-year-old right-hander reportedly could land a $300 million deal on the open market, which would make him just the seventh player in MLB history to do so and the second pitcher after Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's nine-year, $324 million contract.

Yamamoto made a name for himself during his stellar career with the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball. He has a career record of 70-29 and went 16-6 this season with a 1.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 164 innings pitched.