Jalen Milroe, Alabama's Upset of Georgia in 2023 SEC Title Game Draws 17.5M Viewers

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Alabama and Georgia drew the highest rating for an SEC championship game since 2009, according to Sports Media Watch.

An average of 17.52 million fans tuned in to watch the Crimson Tide upset the Bulldogs 27-24, a result that catapulted them into the College Football Playoff.

The SEC's viewership far outpaced that of the other Power Five conferences. The Pac-12 did at least draw its highest rating since expanding to 12 teams in 2011, just in time for the conference to dissolve.

The Big Ten title game probably suffered from the fact Iowa was both clearly overmatched by Michigan and not exactly the most thrilling team to watch. The Hawkeyes played to type as they were shut out 26-0 and finished with 155 yards of offense.

It was a similar story in the Big 12. Texas was up 35-14 on Oklahoma State at halftime. With 354 yards through the air, Quinn Ewers had nearly matched his career high in the first half alone

Fans didn't really need to tune in to know exactly how either contest would unfold.

The SEC title-decider not only showcased two top-10 programs but also wasn't lacking for pregame subplots, particularly with regard to the playoff.

The action on the field didn't disappoint.

A Carson Beck touchdown run in the fourth quarter brought Georgia to within three points with 10:16 to play. After an Alabama touchdown, Kendall Milton punched it in from a yard out to make it a three-point game again with 2:52 remaining.

A nine-yard run by Jalen Milroe for a first down helped to seal the victory.

The CFP selection committee was obviously watching what unfolded at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. To the consternation of many, the committee put Alabama into the playoff ahead of an unbeaten Florida State.