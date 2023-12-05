Heisman 2023 Odds: Predictions for Jayden Daniels, Finalists after Announcement

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The list of 2023 Heisman Trophy candidates officially dropped to four players on Monday night.

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is the favorite to take home the award over Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels steamed to the front of the Heisman conversation with a tremendous November and he moved into the favorite role for good after Nix lost to Penix in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The LSU quarterback is aiming to become the third-ever Heisman winner from LSU and the second in the last five years.

Daniels should receive enough first-place votes to cash in on his favorite status, but the voting may be close between himself, Nix and Penix.

Heisman Trophy Odds

Jayden Daniels (-1200, bet $1,200 to win $100)

Michael Penix Jr. (+900; bet $100 to win $900)

Bo Nix (+1500)

Marvin Harrison Jr. (+20000)

Predictions

1. Jayden Daniels

2. Bo Nix

3. Michael Penix Jr.

4. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels was the most dominant individual in the final month of the college football season.

The LSU quarterback's best performance came against the Florida Gators, as he produced over 600 total yards.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, ran for 1,134 yards and was responsible for 50 touchdowns this season.

He had at least 350 total yards and four scores in each of his final three games to solidify an already impressive resume.

However, Daniels needed help from the Pac-12 Championship Game to affirm his status on top of the Heisman discussion.

Nix and Oregon's poor start against Washington significantly hurt his Heisman hopes, and despite putting up 239 yards and three touchdowns through the air, he fell behind both Daniels and Penix on the odds board.

Nix should still get his share of first-place votes, and he still has the potential to finish in front of Penix, who beat him twice this season.

The Oregon quarterback was more consistent in the second half of the campaign. He had 19 touchdown passes and four 300-yard outings over his last five games.

Penix authored some clutch moments for Washington, but he did not have the impressive stat lines that Daniels and Nix consistently had.

For example, Penix only threw for 162 yards and completed 46.4 percent of his passes against the Oregon State Beavers. He followed that up with 204 yards and a 54.5 completion percentage versus the Washington State Cougars.

Penix will still get credit for leading Washington to an undefeated season, but his overall resume does not stack up with Daniels and Nix.

Harrison was the best non-quarterback in college football this season and deserves to be among the Heisman finalists, but he needed the best game of his career against the Michigan Wolverines to make a legitimate run at first-place votes.

