ESPN: Ohio State Targeting Riley Leonard, Cameron Ward After Kyle McCord Transfer

With the recent news of incumbent starter Kyle McCord entering the transfer portal, the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to upgrade at the position and reportedly have their eyes on some big names.

While appearing on SportsCenter on Monday evening, ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported that the Buckeyes have been targeting Duke's Riley Leonard and Washington State's Cameron Ward to fill that void:

"Ohio State is going to be looking for a new starter next season. You guys mentioned a few names, Cameron Ward from Washington State. He threw for over 3,700 yards this season, he had eight rushing touchdowns. I think he'd be a really good fit for this offense. He's an elite level passer, I have him ranked No. 2 overall in my quarterback transfer rankings right now. I think he would be able to give them an element of passing that they're missing, but he can also bring an element on the ground game." [...]

"The other name that has popped up, you guys mentioned Duke's Riley Leonard, that's another name to watch. When Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal it looked as though he was headed to Notre Dame. I still think that Notre Dame is a really good option for him, but Ohio State is also trying to get in the mix."

