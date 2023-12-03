AP College Football Poll 2023: Top 25 Rankings After Championship Games

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's not the set of rankings fans are most eagerly awaiting, but the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll may provide some insight into the thinking of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

As expected, Michigan is the new No. 1 team with Georgia falling in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs slipped to sixth, with conference champion Alabama climbing up from eighth to fifth.

AP Top 25

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Notre Dame

16. Louisville

17. SMU

18. Liberty

19. North Carolina State

20. Iowa

21. Oregon State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Tulane

24. James Madison

25. Tennessee

After championship week, half of the playoff field is locked in.

The Wolverines are all but guaranteed to be the top seed after shutting out Iowa 26-0 in Jim Harbaugh's return to the sideline. It wasn't a comprehensive performance, with the Hawkeyes defense holding Michigan to 213 total yards, but that's largely irrelevant thanks to the result.

Washington will presumably occupy the No. 2 seed after outlasting Oregon in the Pac-12 championship.

The Huskies were up 20-3 in the first half before the Ducks scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead. Washington jumped back ahead, and Michael Penix Jr. iced the game for his team with a two-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Moore with 2:44 on the clock. While Bo Nix hit Traeshon Holden for a quick TD, Oregon was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.

After Michigan and Washington is where the intrigue begins.

The committee could take a pretty straightforward approach.

Florida State capped off a perfect regular season with a 16-6 win over Louisville in the ACC title game. Meanwhile, Texas is leaving the Big 12 on top after cruising past Oklahoma State 49-21. You have an unbeaten Power Five champion and another P5 champ with a head-to-head win on the road over Alabama. This doesn't have to be too complicated. The Seminoles and Longhorns would fill out the playoff bracket.

If the committee wants to take the four strongest teams, on the other hand, then Alabama arguably gets the edge over Florida State.

The 'Noles were down to their third-string quarterback against Louisville, and even if backup Tate Rodemaker is healthy in time for the CFP semifinals, this is clearly a worse squad without Jordan Travis. In the two games since Travis' injury, FSU has totaled 443 total yards of offense.

This year is certainly making a compelling case for an expanded playoff.