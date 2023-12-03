X

    FSU Has CFB Fans Debating Playoff Berth Despite 2023 ACC Title Win vs. Louisville

    Francisco RosaDecember 3, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 2: Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles points during pregame before taking on the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
    Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

    There has perhaps never been a team in the College Football Playoff era that's more polarizing than this year's Florida State Seminoles.

    And yet, the No, 4 team in the country may have done just enough to make it into the Final Four following their 16-6 victory over Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

    Despite playing without their top-two signal callers, the Seminoles still found away to beat the Cardinals—albeit in truly ugly fashion.

    Florida State couldn't manage to get much of anything going on the offensive side of the ball with Brock Glenn at quarterback. The true freshman completed just eight passes.

    However, its defense came to play and shut down a talented Louisville offensive unit that was averaging 33 point per game this season. The Seminoles' defense showed that they may be a playoff-caliber unit.

    It'll be a long few hours as the Seminoles await to hear whether or not they will be selected into the College Football Playoff.

    And it's the hottest topic of debate among college football fans at the moment.

    Riley @Ri_S_OB

    If you think Florida State on their 2nd/3rd string QB is the better team than Alabama, I got some beach front property in Iowa to sell you <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/WimnVYcSUg">pic.twitter.com/WimnVYcSUg</a>

    Guy Gerricault @GuyGerricault

    Every college football fan in the country if the committee actually puts Florida State in the playoff: <a href="https://t.co/9H2B0yK87Z">pic.twitter.com/9H2B0yK87Z</a>

    John @iam_johnw

    The college football playoff committee realizing they'll have no sec teams to let in if Florida state and Michigan both win since Texas already beat Alabama head to head and conference championships matter <a href="https://t.co/ssKFYtBfsU">pic.twitter.com/ssKFYtBfsU</a>

    Giants Daily @NYGDaily

    1. Michigan<br>2. Washington <br>3. Texas<br>4. Alabama<br><br>Florida State without Jordan Travis is not a Top 4 team.

    Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery

    Michigan, Iowa, Louisville, Florida State are a collection of the worst offenses ever assembled on a Championship Saturday.

    Danny Davis @_dannydavis

    This committee has to be praying that Florida State loses.

    Wescott Eberts @SBN_Wescott

    One thing I can say with some confidence is that Texas has a better third-string QB than Florida State.

    John @iam_johnw

    The college football playoff committee after watching the first drive with Brock Glenn for Florida state knowing nobody is gonna be mad if they put<br>In Alabama over them <a href="https://t.co/pkL80rEAle">pic.twitter.com/pkL80rEAle</a>

    ANTIFAldo @ANTIFAldo

    the Playoff Committee to Florida State <a href="https://t.co/0ef0Jsr5gF">pic.twitter.com/0ef0Jsr5gF</a>

    Joe @GiantsSBchamps

    Florida State in the CFP if they make it <a href="https://t.co/3V7t4qkfx8">pic.twitter.com/3V7t4qkfx8</a>

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Florida State is not a playoff caliber team.

    David Wilson @DBWilson2

    If Florida State can hold Louisville to 6 in a must-win game, they deserve the Playoff. Still gonna get rolled, though.

    Mr. Beep Beep Boop Bop Bop @Nickmouth

    Florida state should be out of the playoffs just for making me watch this damn game. <a href="https://t.co/8HPL8D7zdN">pic.twitter.com/8HPL8D7zdN</a>

    Doug @OutsideKingg

    The question isn't Bama or Texas anymore. It's are they really going to put this Florida State team into playoffs with no QB? <a href="https://t.co/LhCWSQanOJ">pic.twitter.com/LhCWSQanOJ</a>

    Max Toscano @maxtoscano1

    Florida State would practically be like putting Iowa into the playoff<br><br>Will the committee stand on principle and sacrifice the money of a Michigan-Texas semifinal??? <br><br>(No)

    travis @olskrav

    Me when Michigan gets to play Florida State in the college football playoff <a href="https://t.co/2smuFfImPD">pic.twitter.com/2smuFfImPD</a>

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Nobody besides Florida State fans wants to see this team in the playoffs. They don't belong.

    Chris Mason @ByChrisMason

    Florida State getting into the playoff over Texas and/or Bama <a href="https://t.co/GEkc0SCvSO">pic.twitter.com/GEkc0SCvSO</a>

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    Anyone that tries to justify an undefeated Florida State team being left out of the playoff is a moron. <br><br>I don't care that Travis got hurt. You can't punish an entire team because of one injury. Sets a horrible precedent. <a href="https://t.co/mt6fHHd9Le">https://t.co/mt6fHHd9Le</a>

    Scott Bell @sbell021

    The 4 playoff teams have to be:<br><br>- Michigan<br>- Washington<br>- Texas<br>- Florida State<br><br>The only true debate should be whether you have Texas at 3 and Florida State at 4 or if you go with Florida State at 3 and Texas at 4.<br><br>My prediction is how I have them listed above. Results matter.

    The Seminoles' fate completely lies in the hands of the committee now. And while it would be extremely difficult to leave out an undefeated conference champion, Florida State's injury woes at quarterback and lackluster offense could give a slight sense of doubt.

    No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama made things even more interesting as each program won their respective conference titles and sit at 12-1.

    Needless to say it'll be a highly entertaining selection show.