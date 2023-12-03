FSU Has CFB Fans Debating Playoff Berth Despite 2023 ACC Title Win vs. Louisville

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

There has perhaps never been a team in the College Football Playoff era that's more polarizing than this year's Florida State Seminoles.

And yet, the No, 4 team in the country may have done just enough to make it into the Final Four following their 16-6 victory over Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Despite playing without their top-two signal callers, the Seminoles still found away to beat the Cardinals—albeit in truly ugly fashion.

Florida State couldn't manage to get much of anything going on the offensive side of the ball with Brock Glenn at quarterback. The true freshman completed just eight passes.

However, its defense came to play and shut down a talented Louisville offensive unit that was averaging 33 point per game this season. The Seminoles' defense showed that they may be a playoff-caliber unit.

It'll be a long few hours as the Seminoles await to hear whether or not they will be selected into the College Football Playoff.

And it's the hottest topic of debate among college football fans at the moment.

The Seminoles' fate completely lies in the hands of the committee now. And while it would be extremely difficult to leave out an undefeated conference champion, Florida State's injury woes at quarterback and lackluster offense could give a slight sense of doubt.

No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama made things even more interesting as each program won their respective conference titles and sit at 12-1.